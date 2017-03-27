Akbar to visit Cyprus from March 30 t...

Akbar to visit Cyprus from March 30 to April 1

New Delhi, March 28 - With a view to boost bilateral relations with Cyprus, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar will pay an official visit to that country from March 30 to April 1, an official release said on Tuesday. The visit will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on bilateral matters as well as on regional and international developments of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

