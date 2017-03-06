Adopted island a perennial muse

Born in Northumberland in the UK, artist Michael Owen travelled the world and worked in numerous countries before permanently settling in Cyprus in 1971. The now-naturalised Cypriot worked for the Royal Air Force in Malaya, having been a driller in Oslo, a ski resort chauffeur in Norway and a Royal Gardener in Hampton Court Palace in England, to name just a few of his posts.

