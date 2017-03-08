A tale of two cities
A photographic exhibition entitled 'A Tale of Two Cities' by Maltese photographer David Pisani brings together in the singular vision of the photographer two different cities Nicosia and Malta's capital Valletta, and two different histories which are both a portrait of architectural poetry and a metaphor for the human condition. The exhibition is intended as a cross cultural dialogue between two Mediterranean Island states whose recent histories have been diverse in a political sense but similar in their narrative of social displacement.
