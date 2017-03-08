A tale of two cities

A tale of two cities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A photographic exhibition entitled 'A Tale of Two Cities' by Maltese photographer David Pisani brings together in the singular vision of the photographer two different cities Nicosia and Malta's capital Valletta, and two different histories which are both a portrait of architectural poetry and a metaphor for the human condition. The exhibition is intended as a cross cultural dialogue between two Mediterranean Island states whose recent histories have been diverse in a political sense but similar in their narrative of social displacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC