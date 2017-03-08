A raw deal

A raw deal

Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades reversed a longstanding policy of his government and his party DISY, by accepting the state hospital nurses' demand to start employment on a higher pay scale, namely A8. Anastasiades and his aides argue that this way the NHS project will be back on track, as nurses were threatening to derail it if they weren't satisfied.

