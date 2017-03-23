A look at Cyprus banks, now tied to ex-Trump campaign chief

NICOSIA, Cyprus - Federal investigators have been examining financial transactions in Cyprus related to President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Here is some history behind the island nation's once-notorious label as a haven for lax financial oversight: Cyprus' reputation as a money laundering haven came to the fore in the 1990s, when rumors were rife that the late former ruler of Yugoslavia, Slobodan Milosevic, used the island's banks to siphon tens of millions out of his imploding country.

