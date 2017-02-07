UN's Cyprus envoy in Ankara

United Nations special envoy for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide was in Ankara on Feb. 7 to hold talks with Turkish officials over the ongoing peace talks to bring a lasting solution to the eastern Mediterranean island. Eide first held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Feb. 7. He was later scheduled to meet Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.