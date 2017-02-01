UN: Follow-up Cyprus security summit aimed for early March

U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, left, arrives at the presidential palace for a meeting with the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017... NICOSIA, Cyprus - A U.N. envoy says that the rival leaders of ethnically split Cyprus have asked the world body to prepare for a follow-up summit in early March that will aim to sort out security arrangements after the island is reunified. Envoy Espen Barth Eide says that Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Mustafa Akinci will in the meantime meet weekly to narrow differences on other outstanding issues.

