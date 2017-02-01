UN: Follow-up Cyprus security summit aimed for early March

U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, left, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Eide meets with the Cypriot president following the continue peace talks with the rival leaders of the island.

