UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims
British Defense Minister Michael Fallon talks to the media outside the presidential palace after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Britain's defense secretary says the role played the UK's two military bases on Cyprus are "more important than ever" because of the rise of extremist terror and mass migration flows coming from the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|9 hr
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC