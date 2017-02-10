UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims

British Defense Minister Michael Fallon talks to the media outside the presidential palace after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Britain's defense secretary says the role played the UK's two military bases on Cyprus are "more important than ever" because of the rise of extremist terror and mass migration flows coming from the region.

