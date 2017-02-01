UK bases official: No let-up on bird poaching crackdown
In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, a bird is entangled in a net used by poachers to trap birds, in the early morning in the Larnaca district of Cyprus. A spokesman for Britain's two military bases on Cyprus said on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, there will be no let-up in an ongoing crackdown against illegal bird trapping on bases territory.
