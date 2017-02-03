Feverish preparations are taking place in the Famagusta District for the next tourist season beginning in April, with many hotel businesses making large-scale renovations. The Cyprus Tourism Organisation has in its hands 30 applications for extensions or renovations of hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC