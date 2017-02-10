The interactive and educational exhibition Travelling Bricks by LEGO, is coming to Cyprus for the first time, depicting the history of travel using the iconic building blocks at The Mall of Cyprus from February 3 until March 31. What: Travelling Bricks by LEGO When: Friday, 3 February until Friday, 31 March Where : The Mall of Cyprus, Shacolas Emporium Park, 3 Verginas Street, Nicosia. For the main attraction of the exhibition, 20 professional LEGO artists will travel to the island and will use more than 500,000 LEGO bricks, to build a total of 120 exhibits presenting the entire history of travel and transportation through the centuries.

