There may be trouble ahead

There may be trouble ahead

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The negotiations process aimed at reunifying Cyprus under a federal umbrella have run into difficulty as the Cypriot sides seem unable to bridge the remaining differences between them, while guarantor powers Turkey and Greece enter a new period of increased tension. Over the last 20 months, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades made important progress in governance and power sharing, property and territory, and almost completed the chapters of economy and EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC