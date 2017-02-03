There may be trouble ahead

The negotiations process aimed at reunifying Cyprus under a federal umbrella have run into difficulty as the Cypriot sides seem unable to bridge the remaining differences between them, while guarantor powers Turkey and Greece enter a new period of increased tension. Over the last 20 months, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades made important progress in governance and power sharing, property and territory, and almost completed the chapters of economy and EU.

