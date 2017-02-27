The 25th of March, 1821a "Greek Indep...

The 25th of March, 1821a "Greek Independence Day by Dr. Costas G. Fountzoulas

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hellenic News of America

The struggle of the enslaved Greeks against their ruthless rulers, the Ottoman Turks, officially started on the 25th of March 1821 in the monastery of Hagia Lavra, Kalavryta. Germanos, the bishop of Paleon Patron, raised the banner of the revolution and blessed the arms of the captains of the revolting Greeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellenic News of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC