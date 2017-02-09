Syrian arrested for smuggling a relative from the north
A Syrian man has been arrested while attempting to smuggle an 18 year old Syrian woman from the north to the south, police said on Friday. The 25 year old man who is living in the south was stopped by police at the Astromeritis checkpoint while returning from the north with his car.
