Suspended sentence for female hooligan

In a rare case for the Cypriot courts, a Nicosia judge handed a six-month suspended sentence to a woman on Tuesday on charges of hooliganism. The defendant, identified by police to be a 26-year-old woman from Nicosia, was handed a three-year jail term suspended for six months was found guilty of throwing fire crackers at cars during a football match between fierce rivals APOEL and Omonia back in 2015.

