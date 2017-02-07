Startup Europe Week Nicosia
Global Shapers Nicosia is inviting interested parties to attend Startup Europe Week - Nicosia to learn about local and EU Support programmes for entrepreneurs and to hear real stories of entrepreneurs from Cyprus, Germany and Greece who will share their tales of failure and perseverance. What: Startup Europe Week Nicosia When: Thursday, 9 February Where : Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Phaneromenis Str, Nicosia.
