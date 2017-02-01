Security Council guarantees and the Russian stand
By Dr Andrestinos N. Papadopoulos, a.h. On April 21, 2004, it was a Russian veto in the UN Security Council which prevented the adoption of the Anglo-American draft resolution on Cyprus, which its drafters wanted to pass at all costs before the separate referendums in Cyprus. Artificial haste then, artificial haste now, as is demonstrated by the Turkish side's insistence on having a solution in 2016 and going without the necessary preparation to Mont Pelerin and Geneva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC