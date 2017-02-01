Security Council guarantees and the R...

Security Council guarantees and the Russian stand

By Dr Andrestinos N. Papadopoulos, a.h. On April 21, 2004, it was a Russian veto in the UN Security Council which prevented the adoption of the Anglo-American draft resolution on Cyprus, which its drafters wanted to pass at all costs before the separate referendums in Cyprus. Artificial haste then, artificial haste now, as is demonstrated by the Turkish side's insistence on having a solution in 2016 and going without the necessary preparation to Mont Pelerin and Geneva.

