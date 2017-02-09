Second Conference on Cyprus after March 13, President says

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday said the second Conference on Cyprus in Geneva with the participation of the divided island's guarantors will probably take place after March 13. He was talking to journalists at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia after a four-hour-long meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci brokered by UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide. Anastasiades also said the chapter of governance was the main topic of discussion but that negotiations were open for all pending issues in the two-year-long reunification process.

