Second Conference on Cyprus after March 13, President says
President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday said the second Conference on Cyprus in Geneva with the participation of the divided island's guarantors will probably take place after March 13. He was talking to journalists at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia after a four-hour-long meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci brokered by UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide. Anastasiades also said the chapter of governance was the main topic of discussion but that negotiations were open for all pending issues in the two-year-long reunification process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC