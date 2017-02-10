Sanctuary no longer

Fugitives from British justice hiding in the northern part of Cyprus will no longer have peace of mind, after UK High Court judges struck down a claim that tried to challenge cooperation between Turkish Cypriot and British authorities. Criminals in the north have for decades been dodging punishment in the UK, knowing full well they could not be extradited to face justice, as the world does not officially recognise a Turkish Cypriot state.

