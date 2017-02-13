Police get tougher on illegal parking...

Police get tougher on illegal parking in Cyprus

Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The number of illegal parking fines for the town of Limassol has sky-rocketed with police figures showing an increase of 650% as traffic officers get tough across the island. According to the same figures, the fines have jumped from 810 to 5,457 while Cyprus Police have reported 9,163 motorists on the island in 2016 for illegal parking compared to the 3,574 in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

