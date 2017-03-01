Plane circled Cyprus until 'airport opened'
An Aegean Airlines plane was left in an hour-long holding pattern over Larnaca Airport after arriving ahead of time and before the airport's runway was opened for the day. Maintenance work on the landing strip pushed back the airport's opening time and left the plane hovering for an hour after more favourable weather conditions saw it arriving at 4am instead of 5am on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC