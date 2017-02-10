By Melissa Hekkers Many of you will have read about the controversy caused at an exhibition in Paphos, when the artwork of Turkish Cypriot Nurtane Karagil, depicting Archbishop Makarios with a naked Aphrodite and Cyprus in flames, was asked to be withdrawn from the 'Planites' exhibition at Palia Ilektirki, an exhibition that is part of the official Pafos2017 programme. The 28-year-old drawing entitled 'The Dawn and the Sunset' drew debates and reactions across the island, with the image now becoming very much an emblem, not only towards addressing the right to our own representations of the island's history, but also towards the freedom of expression and art.

