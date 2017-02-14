Paralimni tire shop goes up in flames

Paralimni tire shop goes up in flames

A Protaras Avenue tire shop belonging to a 51-year-old Paralimni resident was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours Tuesday. The Famagusta Fire Service was alerted to the scene at 2.55 am but by the time they managed to bring the fire under control, the building was completely destroyed.

