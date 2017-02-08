Omani navy vessel 'squeezed' into Larnaca port
Cyprus' first open sea naval vessel - a gift from the Sultanate of Oman - has docked at Larnaca Port because its too big to go anywhere else. Because of its size, and specifically the depth of its hull, the vessel cannot dock at the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Limassol, and so entered Larnaca Port on Tuesday, having left Oman a week earlier.
