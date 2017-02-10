Notorious former convict Yiouroukis has died

Andreas Aristodemou, better known as Yiouroukis, has died, almost five years after being released from Nicosia Central Prisons after serving the longest sentence for a Cyprus inmate. He served 26 years in prison between February 1987 and June 5, 2012 after being convicted of the murders of artist's agent Artin in 1986, and of Mary Teloni in 1987.

