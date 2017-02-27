Minority rule is out of the question
Speaking to Phileleftheros, President Nicos Anastasiades sent a strong message to both Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that the majority cannot be equated with the minority. "Their positions to insist that essentially the minority will make the decisions and the majority will simply obey cannot be justified," said Anastasiades adding that they need to understand that theirs is an unprecedented phenomenon.
