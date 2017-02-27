Minority rule is out of the question

Minority rule is out of the question

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Speaking to Phileleftheros, President Nicos Anastasiades sent a strong message to both Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that the majority cannot be equated with the minority. "Their positions to insist that essentially the minority will make the decisions and the majority will simply obey cannot be justified," said Anastasiades adding that they need to understand that theirs is an unprecedented phenomenon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC