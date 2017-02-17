Limassol Port fees hiked by 550%
Limassol port operators are up in arms about tariff increases, with one company calculating that its tariffs will rise by as much as 550%, the Cyprus Weekly has learned. The furore over fees comes on top of the long delays and operational glitches that have plagued the Limassol port since it was taken over by private management companies in late January.
