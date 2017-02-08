Leiston priest realises life-long goa...

Leiston priest realises life-long goal with an 'adventure' in Cyprus for the Church of Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

An adventurous Suffolk priest is leaving his flock to fulfil a life-long dream of repairing relations between conflicted communities in the Middle East. The Rev Martin Phillips-Last, 48, has been based at St Margaret's in Leiston for the past three years but next month will become Priest of Ammochostos in the Anglican Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Tue thatshowitis 44
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC