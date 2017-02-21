JRRC calls off search for missing diver
Search and rescue units have called off the search for a missing diver off Paphos on Wednesday but groups of volunteers will remain to continue combing the area. Andreas Yiangou, 31, has been missing since Saturday morning after going spearfishing off the coast of Pomos in the Paphos region.
