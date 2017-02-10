Inaction on Syrian atrocities seen as normal
Young migrants from Syria sit in a bus Saturday as they arrive at a refugees camp at Kokkinotrimithia outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. It's a pattern experts believe will continue with the revelation last week since 2011, officials at a military prison in Syria summarily have executed as many as 13,000 people by hanging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Sat
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Fri
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC