IAEA mission finds Cyprus radiation s...

IAEA mission finds Cyprus radiation safety regulatory body competent, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newkerala.com

Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb 23 : An International Atomic Energy Agency team of experts said that Cyprus has a competent and dedicated radiation safety regulatory body that works for the continuous improvement of safety, but noted that a legal framework review and other steps would further enhance safety. The Integrated Regulatory Review Service team on Thursday concluded an 11-day mission to assess the regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety in the Republic of Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC