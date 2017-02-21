IAEA mission finds Cyprus radiation safety regulatory body competent, ...

Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb 23 : An International Atomic Energy Agency team of experts said that Cyprus has a competent and dedicated radiation safety regulatory body that works for the continuous improvement of safety, but noted that a legal framework review and other steps would further enhance safety. The Integrated Regulatory Review Service team on Thursday concluded an 11-day mission to assess the regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety in the Republic of Cyprus.

