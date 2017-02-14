Hundreds of women abused in Cyprus each year
Around a thousand women suffer abuse in Cyprus every year with the latest figures showing close to 10,000 cases of abuse reported between 2005 and 2015, MPs heard on Monday. The Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family recorded 786 reports of domestic violence in 2016 while its support hotline received 8,341 calls over the year.
