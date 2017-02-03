Hooked on booze

By George Philis The use of illegal substances among high school students has dominated the news this week, but local experts point to binge drinking as a significantly more worrying trend among Cypriot youth. In Cyprus, alcohol consumption and binge drinking is much higher than Europe among high school students aged 15 and 16. But there was also a public outcry over reports last week that anti-drug police dealt with two 13-year-olds in 2016, a Cypriot boy and a Russian girl, who were both caught smoking pot.

