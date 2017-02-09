Heavy rains flood Nicosia roads

Heavy rains flood Nicosia roads

Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Heavy rain and hail storms on Thursday afternoon caused traffic chaos in parts of Nicosia and Larnaca, even trapping a woman and her child in their car as roads flooded. Most of the problems caused by the heavy showers were concentrated in the Nicosia areas of Anthoupoli, Lakatamia and Kokkinotrimithia while Engomi and Strovolos-where the woman and child were trapped-also suffered.

Cyprus

