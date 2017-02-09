Heavy rains flood Nicosia roads
Heavy rain and hail storms on Thursday afternoon caused traffic chaos in parts of Nicosia and Larnaca, even trapping a woman and her child in their car as roads flooded. Most of the problems caused by the heavy showers were concentrated in the Nicosia areas of Anthoupoli, Lakatamia and Kokkinotrimithia while Engomi and Strovolos-where the woman and child were trapped-also suffered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
|Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST
|6
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Jan 18
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec '16
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC