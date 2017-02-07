Google +

Yesterday

Three people were arrested following scuffles with stadium officials minutes before Sunday's football match between APOEL and AEK at Nicosia's GSP Stadium. According to the police, 20 minutes before the 4pm kick-off, a number of the around 100 AEK fans waiting to enter the GSP at the northern stands got into scuffles with stadium monitors.

