1 hr ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Internationally-renowned Mind Coach, motivational speaker and best-selling author - Brian Colbert - is offering his Diploma in Mind Coaching in Cyprus through the Cyprus branch of his 'International Association of Mind Coaches' organisation . Brian was on the island last week to speak to students and other NLP practitioners about the course, which offers students a sound foundation to study Mind Coaching and NLP further as a profession.

