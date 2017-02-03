Geneva II will show Turkey's real intentions
Republic of Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades defended on Sunday his decision to ask, jointly with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for the continuation of talks on Cyprus security in the presence of guarantor powers in Geneva. He also announced that he will convene a meeting of the National Council next week to inform leaders of the parliamentary political parties on the developments on the Cyprus issue.
