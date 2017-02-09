From 3,000 to 350: Britain to admit f...

From 3,000 to 350: Britain to admit far fewer child migrants than expected

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The British government plans to admit far fewer children than the supporters of a landmark immigration law had hoped. Home Secretary Amber Rudd argued that the rule acted as a draw, encouraging children to make the dangerous journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec '16 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC