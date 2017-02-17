Former deputy AG in final mitigation plea

By Annie Charalambous The lawyers of disgraced former deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou are set to argue for leniency on Friday after he was previously found guilty of corruption. Lawyers Andreas Kyprizoglou and Panayiotis Neocleous, and the Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC law firm will also submit their arguments for leniency.

