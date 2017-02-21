Family dog 'may have been skinned alive'

Family dog 'may have been skinned alive'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A dog found dead in Ayios Amvrosios may have been skinned alive, in the latest case of shocking animal cruelty filed with police in Limassol. The Animal Party Cyprus received a complaint from a resident in Limassol's Ayios Ambrosios village, saying that a family dog was initially lost and later discovered dead by its owner on Monaday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... 18 hr Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC