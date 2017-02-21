Family dog 'may have been skinned alive'
A dog found dead in Ayios Amvrosios may have been skinned alive, in the latest case of shocking animal cruelty filed with police in Limassol. The Animal Party Cyprus received a complaint from a resident in Limassol's Ayios Ambrosios village, saying that a family dog was initially lost and later discovered dead by its owner on Monaday.
