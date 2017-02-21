European Parliament membership gives ...

European Parliament membership gives no right to violate laws

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Membership in the European Parliament does not give anyone the right to violate laws of another country, the rules and principles of international law, and does not give anyone immunity, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev.

