Electricity cable aims to link Cyprus, Egypt, Greece
NICOSIA, Cyprus - An official says studies are underway for an undersea electric cable that aims to link the electricity grids of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece with the rest of Europe. Nasos Ktorides who heads the EuroAfrica Interconnector project said Wednesday that the 1,650-kilometer cable with a 2,000-megawatt capacity will both transmit and receive electricity.
