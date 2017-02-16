Eide scrambling to salvage Cyprus peace talks

UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Espen Barth Eide is set to hold separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in a bid to salvage the peace talks following the fall-out from the controversial Enosis Day vote in parliament. Both leaders are set to meet on Thursday despite hopes of a settlement being dampened by the recent vote in parliament.

