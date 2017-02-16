Eide scrambling to salvage Cyprus pea...

Eide scrambling to salvage Cyprus peace talks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Espen Barth Eide is set to hold separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in a bid to salvage the peace talks following the fall-out from the controversial Enosis Day vote in parliament. Both leaders are set to meet on Thursday despite hopes of a settlement being dampened by the recent vote in parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... 12 hr Analyst 5
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Wed Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Wed johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC