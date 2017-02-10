Cyprus tests to see if remains of mis...

Cyprus tests to see if remains of missing were misidentified

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The U... . FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2009 file photo, a skull of a missing person who listed as a missing person since the Turkey invasion in Cyprus in 1974, and bullets are shown at the Anthropological Laboratory, inside the Unit... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) 14 hr ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Fri The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Fri The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
Philadelphia's Greek Mob, or the Greek Mafia. (Mar '11) Jan 26 GREEKMOBWASTOUGHEST 6
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mkz6 94
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC