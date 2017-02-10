Cyprus tests to see if remains of missing were misidentified
In this Feb. 10, 2009 file photo, a forensics expert examines exhumed remains at the Anthropological Laboratory, inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus. The United Nations-led Committee on Missing Persons said on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, the review was prompted after a DNA analysis carried out on remains exhumed in 2015 showed that they belonged to a person whose family had instead received another set of misidentified remains in 2009.
