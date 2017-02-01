Cyprus property: Worried about the future of the citizenship scheme
By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers The investment-for-citizenship and residency schemes are undoubtedly the best thing that could have happened for our economy, in particular for the construction sector. Probably this scheme alone has helped revive the economy, followed by an increase in tourist arrivals.
