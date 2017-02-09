CYPRUS: Property prices recover in 3Q...

CYPRUS: Property prices recover in 3Q 2016; +0.6% homes, +1.9% apts

Across Cyprus, residential prices for both houses and flats increased in the third quarter last year by 0.6% and 0.9% respectively, according to the Property Price Index, with the biggest increase being in Limassol, 1.4% for flats and Paphos . Values for holiday homes increased by 1.6% and 0.4% .

