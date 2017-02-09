Cyprus Property: Famagusta area needs...

Cyprus Property: Famagusta area needs new planning

19 hrs ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers Undoubtedly, the municipalities in the greater Famagusta area know that they probably have some of the best beaches in Cyprus, yet, their district has been suffering due to poor town planning deriving from a weakness of the local municipalities themselves. However, it is good to see that some town councils have woken up to this reality and are taking bold decisions and measures, albeit with some faults, that will hopefully benefit the area and the national economy.

Cyprus

