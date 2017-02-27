Cyprus President sends explanatory letter to UN chief

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with his own account of why UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks have been put on hold. This was confirmed by Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides who also told incyprus.com that the letter was handed to Guterres' chief of staff by the Ambassador of Cyprus to the UN.

